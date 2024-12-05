Steph, Draymond ruled out for Dubs-Rockets game; Wiggs questionable

The Warriors will be without their top two veterans when they face the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Chase Center on the first game of a back-to-back.

Steph Curry (knees) and Draymond Green (calf) have been ruled out for Golden State's matchup with the team that currently holds second place in the Western Conference, per the 8:30 p.m. ET NBA injury report. Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable with a right ankle injury.

After missing three games earlier in the 2024-25 NBA season with an ankle injury, Curry sat out of the Warriors' 105-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 27 with bilateral knee tendinitis -- and the same ailment will hold him out of Thursday's game.

Curry played in Golden State's next two games after its loss to OKC, scoring 23 and 24 points in losses to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

“It has the potential to be a nagging type of thing if you don’t take care of it," Curry, 36, told reporters of his knee soreness after his first game back against the Suns. "Thankfully, Rick [Celebrini] has been great at trying to give me any protocol to stick with day to day, knowing that it's something I can get ahead of and not chase throughout the year, which is the plan.

"So, I'm not worried about it or concerned about it at all. It's just the deeper you get into your career, the more things pop up, and you just got to figure it out."

Green, meanwhile, is dealing with left calf tightness and underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury. He missed the Warriors' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday night and admitted on his podcast that the injury scares him.

“I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m a little afraid,” Green, 34, said of the injury. “But in saying that, I have confidence in our staff. I have confidence that I’m getting ahead of it right now because the smart thing to do is to catch it right now while I’m already getting these symptoms.”

The two Warriors stars are battling Father Time, and it's clear Golden State is taking a cautious approach with their injuries as the team prepares to face the Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights.

But as losers of five consecutive games, the Warriors need Curry and Green on the court as often as they can be.

