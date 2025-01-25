KD's epic Steph quote from Olympics documentary goes viral

Fifteen-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant recently made waves for his supportive comments about his former superstar Warriors teammate, Steph Curry, and the greatest shooter of all time’s stunning showcase during Team USA’s 2024 Paris Summer Olympics run.

In Netflix’s recent documentary, “COURT OF GOLD,” which is about the Americans’ gold medal chase over the summer, there is a scene in which Durant delivered an incredible one-liner about Curry’s play, specifically against Team France in the Team USA’s gold medal game victory.

Here’s what Durant said in response to a quote from Frenchmen and former 12-year NBA veteran Evan Fournier, who now plays for Olympiacos in the EuroLeague:

“We’ve played together for 10-plus years,” Fournier said about France’s cohesive team dynamic leading up to its matchup against Team USA with gold on the line.

And Durant responded, “That chemistry going to help you when you got to guard Steph?”

Mic drop.

Both Fournier and Durant were honest. But only one got to taste gold this summer, and that’s largely because Team USA had Curry, and Team France didn’t.

After all, Golden State’s four-time NBA champion torched France on its home turf, scoring 24 points on eight 3-point shots, including the “Golden Dagger” in the game’s dying seconds.

Fournier has practiced and played with French teammates such as Rudy Gobert and Nico Batum for what feels like forever to the long-time NBA veteran. However, to Fournier’s point, Team USA can just show up with a random assortment of big names and run nations out of the gym, as they have with five straight gold medal wins.

And as Durant said, it’s unfair to these high-chemistry teams to try and guard Curry, among other American greats.

The international pool of basketball talent is as impressive as it has ever been and only is improving. With that said, the Americans -- led by Curry -- still run the sport.

