Warriors downplaying ‘rowdy' Celtics fans before emotional matchup

BOSTON – Sarcasm is one of Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s greatest strengths, and he certainly took a sarcastic approach to being asked about what kind of reception he expects Boston Celtics fans to greet him with Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Open arms? A bouquet of roses? You sure about that, Steve?

That’s the route Kerr went with Tuesday on KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes,” and he’s sure to take the high road when asked again about it during his pregame press conference. Kerr led three Celtics – Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick Brown – to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, but the same fans who chanted “F–k you, Draymond!” in the 2022 NBA Finals are expected to give Kerr the business during pregame introductions and for all four quarters in the first game this season between the Warriors and Celtics. Why?

Because despite shooting a lowly 38.1 percent and missing all four of his 3-point attempts, along with playing the same position as superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Celtics fans are upset Tatum had a limited role on Team USA. Tatum was a DNP-CD (Did Not Play; Coach’s Decision) in two of Team USA’s six games. He averaged 17.7 minutes per game, and played just 11 minutes in the gold medal game.

There’s no denying the Warriors are well aware of what Kerr and the entire team are about to face. They’re also doing their best to keep the focus on the game instead of any outside noise.

When Tatum was brought up Wednesday morning at shootaround, Green didn’t mention Kerr or his own history with Celtics fans. However, his answer didn’t fully ignore the situation.

“He’s motivated,” Green said. “He’s playing great basketball. He’s motivated living up to who he’s supposed to be.”

Two questions earlier, Green gave the Celtics all the credit they’ve earned as reigning champions after being asked if there’s anything “juicy” about playing in Boston for the first time this season.

“Yeah, they’re the defending champions,” he said. “And they’re playing with that type of swagger, so that’s what you’re up against.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Neither the Warriors nor the Celtics will be at full strength. De’Anthony Melton continues to be out with a lower back strain, and Brandin Podziemski was downgraded to questionable with an illness after leaving Monday night’s win against the Washington Wizards early due to not feeling well. The Celtics are down even bigger names in being without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Each team’s depth has proven to be a key asset, and a few names missing shouldn’t make the air in the arena any less intense.

“Everybody is pretty healthy and everybody is up to speed and we got the good records right now,” Payton said. “Should be a rowdy one tonight.”

The always smiling and optimistic Payton knows what it’s like playing in front of a packed house of unruly fans. The veteran’s experience of course includes doing so in Boston when he was a key member of the Warriors’ most recent championship team.

As the son of a Hall of Famer who played 17 years in the NBA with a one-season stop in Boston for Year 15, Payton is embracing what’s to come. It’s ingrained in the DNA of fandom, especially regionally for a squad trying to show they still are the game’s best, continuing to exact revenge on the team that downed them for the title in the same building.

“Absolutely … not,” Payton said in response to if he has any emotions towards fans in Boston. “I love it here. This is a great place. I actually love this arena very much. No hard feelings, always a good environment to come back here.

“Love the fans, love the crowd, so it should be a good one.”

Call it strategy if you will. Maybe it’s a directive of not giving more fuel to the fire, or creating more headlines for the media to run with. There is respect between these two teams. There also is a deep competitiveness where in a hurry it quickly can turn to no love lost for these two recent Finals foes.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast