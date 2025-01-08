Kerr identifies issues behind Warriors' poor free throws, layups

Steve Kerr clearly explained why the Warriors are unable to make free throws and layups.

The Golden State coach offered his thoughts on the team’s struggles from the free-throw line during the 2024-25 NBA season.

“Some of that is just personnel,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday after the Warriors' 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat. “We’re way at the bottom of the league in terms of the combined layups and free throws, way at the bottom. So, that’s not from a lack of confidence.

“We’re not a team that gets to the line, we’re not a team that’s getting easy baskets. So, I think what’s happening is a lot of our confidence is based on whether our shots are going in. And that’s a really difficult way to survive.”

Steve Kerr notes that the Warriors are “way at the bottom of the league” in layups and free throws. Mentions it is personnel based. Asked about urgency heading toward deadline: “Those are questions for Mike.” pic.twitter.com/43fJ2iHEVE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2025

The Warriors have been abysmal from the line this season, ranking last in the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage. Beyond Steph Curry, no one else can make consistent shots from the line. Golden State is dead last in combined layup and free-throw shooting, and it’s not even close.

The team's inability to score easy points is one reason behind its recent stretch of mediocre play, which has seen Golden State fall back into the fringes of NBA playoff contention.

Unless Kerr and his staff can figure out how to improve at free throws and easy layups, the franchise seems destined to waste another year of Curry’s prime.

