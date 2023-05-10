Warriors Observations: Dubs Stave Off Elimination in Win Vs. Lakers

What we learned as Dubs stave off elimination with Game 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The show goes on.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Facing a three-games-to-one hole on the brink of elimination, the Warriors hit on all cylinders and sent the Western Conference semifinals back to Los Angeles with a 121-106 Game 5 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night at Chase Center

Steph Curry's buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half put a stamp on a 38-point second quarter and gave Golden State the exact kind of cushion it needed.

STEPH BEATS THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZrIhZJBfWc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023

Curry led the way with 27 points as he attacked the rim and also facilitated eight assists. Andrew Wiggins was right behind him, providing 25 points. Draymond Green scored 20 points, and everybody in the Warriors' starting five ended in double figures.

Jordan Poole in the previous three games combined scored 11 points. Poole scored nine big-time points in the first half and finished with 11 in 23 minutes off the bench.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' dominant Game 5 win.

Aggressive Draymond

Offense comes second for Draymond Green, though it can set the tone for him and the Warriors. Green didn't waste any time Wednesday night. He attacked from the start and made a major impact on both sides of the floor.

Coming into the night, Green was averaging 6.8 points per game. He scored eight points in the first quarter on Wednesday night and went into halftime with 14. The Warriors were 34-8 all time in the playoffs when Green scores at least 15 points.

They're now 35-8 when he does so.

Green passed the 15-point mark early in the third quarter and finished with 20 points for the second time this postseason. He posted a 20-point double-double, adding 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. The Warriors will take that version of him every single night.

Simply put, Green was the Warriors' energizer and they followed his every move.

Wiggins Turns It Up

Andrew Wiggins entering Game 5 was yet to score 20 points in the series and was averaging 14.8 points. With Klay Thompson still struggling to find his shot, the Warriors needed Wiggins' offensive production as he continues to have the tough task of defending LeBron James.

He answered the call.

Wiggins scored 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. The two-way star also had seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

The sequence of the night also belonged to Green and Wiggins, and it came on the defensive. With Wiggins hounding James and even knocking the ball away, LeBron was forced to give it up and find Anthony Davis. Green had other ideas for AD.

Draymond blocks AD 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PNHIJmIuip — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023

That's winning basketball. That's playoff basketball. That's what makes both of them so special, with their offense being a giant bonus.

The GP2 Impact

As Lonnie Walker IV lit up the Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 2, Gary Payton II watched from the bench. Steve Kerr didn't make the same mistake two nights later.

Payton started the fourth quarter by following Walker full-court. He didn't sit down until the 6:35 mark with the Warriors up by 12 points. In a 50-second span, the Lakers scored five points, prompting a timeout to get Payton back in the game.

Kerr didn't pull him until both teams emptied the bench with a little over two minutes to go.

Payton played 27 minutes and his plus/minus was a game-high plus-25. He scored 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and added six rebounds. How he affects the game always goes beyond the box score.

Still, this is a highlight worth watching.

GP2 gets the hoop and the harmpic.twitter.com/rBKpQcvGYx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023

The Warriors' starting five that included Payton for the second straight game played 18 1/2 minutes together and was a plus-18, outscoring the Lakers 53-35.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast