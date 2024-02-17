NBA

‘Run it back': NBA, WNBA world react to Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest

Steph vs. Sabrina lived up to the hype.

By Sanjesh Singh

The first ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point battle definitely delivered.

It featured Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry up against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, two of the best shooters in their respective leagues.

Ionescu went first and was on fire, recording 26 points thanks to a stellar start.

But Curry is the greatest shooter of all time for a reason, and he eclipsed Ionescu's mark with 29 points to claim the winning belt.

“If you can shoot, you can shoot," Ionescu said after the competition. "It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl.”

Here are some of the best reactions from the event:

With the success Steph vs. Sabrina had, it's probably a competition the NBA will look to bring back in 2025.

