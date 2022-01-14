49ers' Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Among 2021 AP All-Pro Selections

Deebo, Trent named first-team AP All-Pros; Bosa gets votes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers will have two first-team All-Pros this season as the AP unveiled the final tally of votes from a panel of 50 media members. Both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tackle Trent Williams were named to the first-team, while edge rusher Nick Bosa received votes but fell short of top honors.
Unsurprisingly, Williams got 46 of the 50 votes at tackle, with Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater being the next-closest at the position with two. Williams had the highest regular-season Pro Football Focus rating of any player regardless of position and remains the league's best at his position even as he nears the end of his age-33 campaign.
Samuel got 21 votes, the third-most among wide receivers. Both Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams were unanimous selections at the position, while Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson was just a single vote behind Deebo.
Bosa garnered five votes, finishing fifth among all edge rushers. T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett were the two first-team selections, while Robert Quinn and Maxx Crosby finished ahead of Bosa in the final voting.
A fitting honor for Williams and Samuel, as both earn first-team marks from the AP for the first time. As for Bosa, perhaps this will provide fuel for the young star to put out a performance similar to his ridiculous 2019 playoff exploits.