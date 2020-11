Report: 49ers-Packers on for Thursday after no new positive tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers-Packers game will be played as scheduled after there were no new positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, according to a report.

#49ers UPDATE: NO positive COVID test results - per team source.



***even Kendrick Bourne received a NEGATIVE test result.***



If the #GBvsSF was a Sunday game , the team would likely have all of its available players able to suit up. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 5, 2020

More to come...