49ers' QB Mullens Suffers Elbow Injury, Likely Out for Season: Report

Quarterback Nick Mullens sustained a significant ligament injury to his throwing elbow in the 49ers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The injury is expected to require surgery, the source said.

Mullens removed himself from the game late in the team's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys after defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence hit Mullens' right arm as he was throwing.

C.J. Beathard will make his first start since Week 8 of the 2018 season on Saturday when the 49ers return to action against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team would have been expected to promote Josh Johnson from the practice squad to serve as the backup. But the club placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 49ers on Tuesday opened the practice window for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He has not played since Nov. 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mullens started eight of the 10 games in which he appeared for the 49ers this season. He started every game Garoppolo missed this season with two separate injuries.

Mullens completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mullens is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The 49ers were 2-6 in the games Mullens started.

