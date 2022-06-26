Andrew McCutchen Epically Joins ‘Night, Night' Steph Curry Celebration Trend

Steph approves of 'night, night' celebration sweeping the nation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's the celebration sweeping the nation.

Throughout the Warriors' legendary run to the 2021-22 NBA title, Steph Curry unleashed his signature "night, night" move, bringing it out at least once in each series against the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

Now, it's leaked into just about every sport.

On Saturday night, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen debuted the celebration in baseball after smacking a two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hilariously, McCutchen put Toronto to bed in the second inning, and the Brew Crew barely hung on for a 5-4 win.

Then, just one day after Sabrina Ionescu brought it to the WNBA, Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith wished the Dallas Wings a good night after swishing a dagger 3-pointer. And Curry approved.

Even the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL got in on the action.

“I have no idea. I don’t choreograph none of that stuff,” Curry said of the celebration when asked of its origins after breaking it out in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. “I was just having fun. You talk about having kids. You know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for job well done that day. Pretty special."

At least it appears everyone in the sports world is getting quality sleep.

