Frank Gore, Joe Staley Offer to Buy NFC Title Game Tickets for 49ers Fans

Gore, Staley offer to buy NFC title game tickets for 49ers fans

The Los Angeles Rams seem to be trying to avoid another 49ers Faithful takeover at SoFi Stadium for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, as tackle Andrew Whitworth's wife implored Rams fans to avoid selling tickets to 49ers fans. Niners franchise icons Joe Staley and Frank Gore have offered to lend their hand to making sure as many 49ers fans as possible make it down to LA for a chance at a Super Bowl appearance.

A number of 49ers fans shared screenshots Sunday morning of the Rams' Ticketmaster site for NFC Championship Game, that appeared to say tickets only would be sold to local residents.

Considering the sizable number of 49ers fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium for the last meeting between these teams in Week 18 forced the Rams to go to a silent count, LA might be hoping to avoid another sea of red-and-gold-clad fans invading their home building.

The Rams won a thrilling divisional-round game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

49ers fans will be hoping to invade SoFi two games in a row, as Super Bowl LVI also will be played at the Rams' stadium in Inglewood.

This team's run through the playoffs has surprised many around the NFL, and the 49ers will be hoping to continue their extensive winning streak over the Rams in the NFC title game.

