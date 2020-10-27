Giants Ex-Coach Tim Flannery Hospitalized With Staph Infection

Former Giants coach Tim Flannery hospitalized by infection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tim Flannery, a popular coach on the Giants' three World Series clubs, has been hospitalized because of a staph infection, but his family said in a statement Tuesday morning that he's showing improvement.

On the Facebook page for Tim Flannery and Lunatic Fringe, his tour manager added that doctors are getting him on the road to recovery but "we know (it) will be long but necessary with these types of infections." Doctors are holding off on additional tests as Flannery goes through another round of antibiotics.

Flannery, 63, was brought to San Francisco by Bruce Bochy and became a fan favorite as the Giants won three titles in five years. He provided constant energy as a third base coach and in the clubhouse, and was instrumental in introducing a generation of Giants -- including Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Buster Posey -- to the big leagues. Flannery retired after the 2014 season and has been working as an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area and touring with his band, which raises money and awareness for victims of violence.