Giants-Mariners Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality in Seattle

The trip to Seattle will be a short one for the Giants.

The Giants were preparing to fly back to San Francisco on Tuesday night because of the poor air quality in Seattle instead of playing their scheduled game against the Mariners, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The two teams will play on Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park instead, with the Mariners acting as the home team.

Because of fires in the Northwest, the AQI has been above 200 this week and fluctuated throughout the day Tuesday. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly after word trickled out that the game was being postponed, the AQI in Seattle was 241, which is categorized as "very unhealthy." In San Francisco, where Northern California's fires have caused smoke to filter in the city for weeks, it was 68, considered "moderate."

It is considered unsafe to be outside, although the A’s and Mariners played two games Tuesday. Afterward, A’s players complained about the hazardous conditions.

Jesus Luzardo, who started that game for the A's, said on a Zoom call with reporters that he didn't understand why the teams played.

"I'm a healthy 22-year-old, I shouldn't be gasping for air, or missing oxygen when I'm getting to the line," Luzardo said. "I'll leave it at that."