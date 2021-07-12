Here's How to Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Midsummer Classic is back in the Mile High City.

The 2020 MLB season was the first one without an All-Star Game since 1945. With a full 162-game slate and capacity crowds at ballparks in 2021, baseball’s brightest players will come together for a star-studded showcase once again on Tuesday.

For the American League, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani made history as the first MLB player to get named to an All-Star as a pitcher and position player, and he will be front and center to begin the game on the mound and at the plate. For the National League, Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Scherzer and Co. will look to get their side back in the win column at the All-Star Game.

From full rosters to viewing info to betting odds, here is what you need to know for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game:

What channel is the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on?

This year’s game Midsummer Classic will air on FOX with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be streamed on Fox Sports’ website.

Where is the 2021 MLB All-Star Game being played?

The 2021 Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field in Denver. Atlanta’s Truist Park, where the Braves play, was originally slated to host the game, but MLB relocated the game in April in response to a restrictive voting law passed in Georgia in March.

This is the second All-Star Game to be held at Coors Field. The American League topped the National League by a score of 13-8 back in 1998 with Baltimore Orioles infielder Roberto Alomar taking home the game’s MVP award. It stands as the highest-scoring All-Star Game in MLB history.

The ballpark is notoriously a hitter’s venue thanks to the Mile High altitude, so this year’s All-Star Game is expected to feature plenty of offense.

What are the MLB All-Star Game rosters?

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will feature a spectacular starting pitching matchup. Ohtani will take the mound for the AL, while Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will make his fourth starting appearance in an All-Star Game, becoming just the sixth player in MLB history to reach the feat.

The two will actually face off against each to begin the game, as Ohtani is also the leadoff batter for the visiting American League. Ohtani will be followed by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Tatis will bat leadoff for the NL, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Max Muncy and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who will be playing at the ballpark he called home for eight major league seasons.

Here are the starting lineups, starting pitchers and rosters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game:

American League

Starting lineup

Shohei Ohtani, pitcher/designated hitter, Los Angeles Angels Vladimir Guerrero, first base, Toronto Blue Jays Xander Bogaerts, shortstop, Boston Red Sox Aaron Judge, right field, New York Yankees Rafael Devers, third base, Boston Red Sox Marcus Semien, second base, Toronto Blue Jays Salvador Perez, catcher, Kansas City Royals Teoscar Hernandez, left field, Toronto Blue Jays Cedric Mullins, center field, Baltimore Orioles

Reserves

Mike Zunino, catcher, Tampa Bay Rays

Matt Olson, first base, Oakland A’s

Jared Walsh, first base, Los Angeles Angels

Bo Bichette, shortstop, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, third base, Cleveland Indians

Tim Anderson, shortstop, Chicago White Sox

Joey Wendle, shortstop, Tampa Bay Rays

Whit Merrifield, second base, Kansas City Royals

Joey Gallo, outfield, Texas Rangers

Adolis García, outfield, Texas Rangers

J.D. Martinez, designated hitter, Boston Red Sox

Nelson Cruz, designated hitter, Minnesota Twins

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers

Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Mariners

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox

Chris Bassitt, Oakland Athletics

Relievers

Matt Barnes, Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

Coaching staff

Manager: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Coach: Terry Francona, Cleveland Indians

Elected players who will be absent

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (elected to skip)

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros (elected to skip)

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros (elected to skip)

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros (paternity)

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians (injured)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (injured)

National League

Starting lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., shortstop, San Diego Padres Max Muncy, designated hitter, Los Angeles Dodgers Nolan Arenado, third base, St. Louis Cardinals Freddie Freeman, first base, Atlanta Braves Nick Castellanos, right field, Cincinnati Reds Jesse Winker, left field, Cincinnati Reds J.T. Realmuto, catcher, Philadelphia Phillies Bryan Reynolds, center field, Pittsburgh Pirates Adam Frazier, second base, Pittsburgh Pirates

Reserves

Omar Narvaez, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers

Ozzie Albies, second base, Atlanta Braves

Kris Bryant, third base, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Crawford, shortstop, San Francisco Giants

Jake Cronenworth, second base, San Diego Padres

Eduardo Escobar, third base, Arizona Diamondbacks

Justin Turner, third base, Los Angeles Dodgers

Manny Machado, third base, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals

Juan Soto, outfield, Washington Nationals

Chris Taylor, outfield, Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Germán Márquez, Colorado Rockies

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

Taijuan Walker, New York Mets

Relievers

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs

Mark Melancon, San Diego Padres

Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

Coaching staff

Manager: Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Coach: Bud Black, Colorado Rockies

Honorary coach: Reggie Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Elected players who will be absent

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants (pitched on Sunday)

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers (pitched on Sunday)

Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals (injured)

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (injured)

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets (injured)

Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres (injured)

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (injured)

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals (elected not to play)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves (injured)

What are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game odds?

The American League has only lost three All-Star Games since 1996 and is winners of seven straight. However, the National League is narrowly favored to snap that streak on Tuesday, according to our partner, PointsBet. The NL has -112 odds to win the game, while the AL is at +104. An All-Star Game tie, which has only happened in 1961 and 2002, has odds set at +900. The over/under for the game is set at 11 runs.

Ohtani is the favorite to win All-Star Game MVP with +300 odds. He is followed by Tatis (+350), Guerrero (+500) and Judge (+600).

