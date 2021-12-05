Sharks

How Sharks Respond After Loss to Blue Jackets Will Say a Lot About Them

By Sheng Peng

Boughner: 'Dumb plays' as Sharks fall in Columbus

COLUMBUS – A good team will learn from this. A bad team won’t.

So what are the San Jose Sharks? We’re about to get a better picture, as the Sharks head home after a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It’s the most frustrating game of the year for me,” a visibly upset Bob Boughner admitted post-game.

Tied up at three apiece after two periods, and after a dominating opening frame, the stage was set for San Jose to cap off their road trip with a resounding victory. But instead, they turned in their worst period of this swing through the Midwest and East, ending with a good-but-not-great 3-2-0 record.

“We sort of went brain dead,” Boughner said. “I know guys are a little tired, it’s the end of a trip.”

