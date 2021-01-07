Katie Sowers Parts Ways With 49ers After 4 Years as Groundbreaking Coach

Groundbreaking coach Sowers, 49ers part ways after four years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Katie Sowers made history by becoming the first full-time female and openly gay coach in the NFL when she was promoted to an offensive assistant coach with the 49ers in 2019.

However, she and the team will be parting ways after four years with the organization. Sowers confirmed the news to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday morning, which was first reported by Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News..

Sowers broke ground as the first full time female and openly gay coach in the NFL.@CamInman was on this first — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 7, 2021

Sowers spent four seasons with San Francisco, starting in 2017 where she served as a seasonal offensive assistant.

She also became the first female coach to ever be in the Super Bowl last February, when the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, Fla.

Sowers gained respect from the players she worked with, including veteran cornerback Richard Sherman who said after the Super Bowl loss that Sowers’ historic hire wouldn’t be the last.

"I think it's something that I notice and I care about but I don't try to over acknowledge it because it should be that way," Sherman said.

"So if you treat it like a norm then you can't try to treat it any different because it should be how it is everywhere. It should be about who does the job the best. Not if you're a man, a woman; if you're black, white, orange, pink yellow. Whatever it is.”

