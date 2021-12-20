Sharks' Brent Burns in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol, Effective Dec. 17

Sharks' Burns placed in COVID protocol, effective Dec. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns has been placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the team announced Monday.

It is retroactive to Dec. 17.

#SJSharks reassigned F Jasper Weatherby and F Jayden Halbgewachs to the @sjbarracuda. Additionally, D Brent Burns has been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, effective Dec. 17. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) December 20, 2021

The Sharks don't play again until Dec. 27 since their scheduled Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 games, vs. Vancouver and Edmonton respectively, have been postponed due to COVID travel concerns with teams from Canada.

Given the long gap between games, there's a chance Burns could play in that Dec. 27 game against the Anaheim Ducks if he passes all medical testing.

Burns has played in all 30 games for the Sharks this season and has two goals and 15 assists.