Sharks

Sharks' Brent Burns in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol, Effective Dec. 17

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Sharks' Burns placed in COVID protocol, effective Dec. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns has been placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the team announced Monday.

It is retroactive to Dec. 17.

The Sharks don't play again until Dec. 27 since their scheduled Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 games, vs. Vancouver and Edmonton respectively, have been postponed due to COVID travel concerns with teams from Canada.

Given the long gap between games, there's a chance Burns could play in that Dec. 27 game against the Anaheim Ducks if he passes all medical testing.

Sports

49ers 21 hours ago

NFL Playoff Picture: Where 49ers Stand After Week 15 Win Vs. Falcons

NFL 17 hours ago

49ers Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in 31-13 Win vs. Falcons

RELATED: Emotional Pavelski reminded of 2019 injury after teamamte hurt

Burns has played in all 30 games for the Sharks this season and has two goals and 15 assists. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

SharksNHLBrent BurnsCOVID-19 protocol
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us