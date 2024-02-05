49ers' Brock Purdy says he's ready to disappoint Taylor Swift in Super Bowl

Brock Purdy is ready to be trouble when he walks in.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been an integral component to the team's success, which has seen them reach Super Bowl LVIII in just his second season in the league.

But lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy won't be easy for the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant. He'll have to beat Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, L'Jarius Sneed and Co. to help deliver a sixth title to the Bay Area.

Also expected to be in attendance is Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with Chiefs' tight end Kelce. Swift being at the Super Bowl is just as highly anticipated as the two NFL teams, though Purdy is unfazed about her appearance.

When asked during Opening Night on Monday if he's prepared to disappoint Swift in order to win the game, Purdy epically gave a simple response: "Yes."

Brock Purdy is ready to disappoint Taylor Swift 😂



pic.twitter.com/icicy3BcLP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

Purdy and Mahomes, who was alongside him answering questions, both laughed in response to the question, too.

The crowd at Allegiant Stadium cheered on Purdy after the answer as he added, "We'll leave it at that."

Purdy, an Iowa State product, has already proven decisive in the 2024 postseason, leading the 49ers to two come-from-behind wins against the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers and No. 3 Detroit Lions.

Kansas City has won nine of 12 games that Swift attended, both during the regular season and playoffs. If Purdy wants to make that four losses, he'll need to go from the Mr. Irrelevant hero to anti-hero.