49ers vs. Jets final stats for week 1

Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Here are the stats from the game:

N.Y. Jets 7 0 6 6 — 19 San Francisco 3 13 10 6 — 32

Attendance: 71,319

First Quarter

SF_FG Moody 46, 10:58.

NYJ_Hall 3 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:51.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Moody 51, 14:04.

SF_Samuel 2 run (Moody kick), 6:54.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

SF_FG Moody 31, :04.

Third Quarter

SF_Mason 5 run (Moody kick), 7:42.

SF_FG Moody 53, 3:28.

NYJ_Lazard 36 pass from Rodgers (run failed), 1:39.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Moody 23, 9:43.

SF_FG Moody 42, 4:20.

NYJ_Lazard 3 pass from Ty.Taylor (pass failed), :25.

NYJ SF First downs 14 24 Total Net Yards 266 401 Rushes-yards 19-68 38-180 Passing 198 221 Punt Returns 1-4 2-15 Kickoff Returns 3-77 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 19-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 3-10 Punts 3-53.333 1-58.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-10 4-40 Time of Possession 21:20 38:40

Individual statistics

RUSHING:

N.Y. Jets: Hall 16-54, Allen 1-8, T.Taylor 1-7, Rodgers 1-(minus 1).

San Francisco: Mason 28-147, Samuel 8-23, Purdy 1-11, Allen 1-(minus 1).

PASSING:

N.Y. Jets: Rodgers 13-21-1-167, T.Taylor 6-8-0-36.

San Francisco: Purdy 19-29-0-231.

RECEIVING:

N.Y. Jets: Lazard 6-89, Wilson 6-60, Hall 5-39, Allen 1-9, Conklin 1-6.

San Francisco: Jennings 5-64, Samuel 5-54, Kittle 4-40, Juszczyk 2-40, Aiyuk 2-28, Mason 1-5.