Aiyuk hilariously trolls 49ers QB Purdy after ASU beats Iowa State

Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk might not be connecting on the field for the 49ers this season, but it appears they'll soon be connecting at the bank.

The two seem to have placed a friendly wager on Saturday's Big 12 championship game between Aiyuk's alma mater, Arizona State, and Purdy's alma mater, Iowa State.

And after ASU dominated Iowa State, Aiyuk came calling on social and was ready to collect his money.

"Brock my brother, yeah let me get that brother," Aiyuk said in a video he posted to his Instagram story Saturday. "Let me get that. All blues, please. Make sure it's all there, too. Thank you!"

He also tagged Purdy in the video, with the caption: "I'm a Sun Devil man!"

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk calls out Brock Purdy after ASU beat Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bd68sfN9aL — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 7, 2024

No. 15 Arizona State claimed its first Big 12 title following a 45-19 win over No. 16 Iowa State. The Sun Devils led 24-10 at the half before forcing three turnovers -- two fumbles and an interception -- in the third quarter to secure the dub.

Aiyuk transferred to Arizona State in 2018 where he played two seasons and racked up 1,666 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Purdy played four seasons at Iowa State. He threw 12,170 career passing yards, completing 993 of 1,467 pass attempts. He threw 81 touchdowns against 33 interceptions and used his legs to run for another 19 touchdowns and 1,177 yards.

While both players now have gone from college standouts to NFL stars in their own right, they'll never stop repping their respective colleges with pride.

