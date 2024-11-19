How Purdy matched Kaepernick feat with rushing TD in 49ers' loss

Brock Purdy matched a franchise record in the 49ers’ frustrating 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

And no, it’s not a passing record.

As time expired in the first quarter, Purdy scrambled for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, giving San Francisco their first touchdown and lead of the game.

Brock SOARS for the TD ✈️ pic.twitter.com/UC0yElOWGp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 17, 2024

The score was the third-year signal-caller’s longest rushing touchdown of his young career thus far and his team-leading fourth rushing touchdown of the 2024 NFL season.

The four rushing touchdowns this season by Purdy are the most by a San Francisco QB in a single season since Colin Kapernick rushed for four touchdowns in 2013, per the 49ers’ game notes.

Through 10 games this season, Purdy has rushed for 267 yards on 51 carries, both career highs.

In other words, Purdy is scrambling more and more, and the stats are proving it.

As San Francisco looks to bounce back from Sunday’s tough divisional loss, surely, coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. will take every bit of playmaking Purdy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast