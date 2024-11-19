Brock Purdy

How Purdy matched Kaepernick feat with rushing TD in 49ers' loss

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brock Purdy matched a franchise record in the 49ers’ frustrating 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. 

And no, it’s not a passing record.  

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

As time expired in the first quarter, Purdy scrambled for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, giving San Francisco their first touchdown and lead of the game.

The score was the third-year signal-caller’s longest rushing touchdown of his young career thus far and his team-leading fourth rushing touchdown of the 2024 NFL season. 

The four rushing touchdowns this season by Purdy are the most by a San Francisco QB in a single season since Colin Kapernick rushed for four touchdowns in 2013, per the 49ers’ game notes.

Through 10 games this season, Purdy has rushed for 267 yards on 51 carries, both career highs. 

San Francisco 49ers

NFL power rankings 22 hours ago

NFL power rankings: Where 49ers sit after frustrating loss to Seahawks

NFL Playoff Picture Nov 17

How 49ers' Week 11 loss to Seahawks impacts NFC playoff picture

In other words, Purdy is scrambling more and more, and the stats are proving it.

As San Francisco looks to bounce back from Sunday’s tough divisional loss, surely, coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. will take every bit of playmaking Purdy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brock Purdy
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us