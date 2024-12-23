Brock Purdy

How Deebo, Kittle showed Purdy their ‘character' in 49ers' loss

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Real recognize real. 

Even though the 49ers’ NFL playoff aspirations came to an end before their 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, Brock Purdy made sure to recognize the valiant effort from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After all, as San Francisco’s signal-caller noted to reporters following the loss, both the star tight end and star wide receiver demonstrated heart and personality in a game that summed up the 49ers’ underwhelming season. 

“Just their character, man,” Purdy said when asked what he saw from Kittle and Samuel on Sunday.

In other words, they never quit. 

“Playing with George and Deebo and their heart and fight for our team and just trying to get things going for us,” Purdy added. “You just see it, and I’m very proud to be playing with them.” 

With plenty to prove after a handful of lackluster performances, Samuel turned back the clock, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 rushing yards on five carries.

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy Dec 19

Purdy surprises 49ers' O-line with lavish holiday gifts

Nick Bosa Dec 19

49ers-Dolphins practice report: Bosa, Guerendo sit out Thursday

Kittle, on the other hand, proved once again why he has been the 49ers’ top receiving threat this season, notching a game-high 106 receiving yards.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As the orchestrator behind their production, Purdy recognizes and admires the integrity, unwavering commitment and moral support he and the 49ers get from both proven veterans. 

“Their love for everyone on the field; they love coming to work with everyone here and going to war with all of us,” Purdy concluded. “We saw that out of both George and Deebo.

“I’m incredibly happy to be a part of the field playing with them. And in life, the conversations that we have and stuff off the field. They’ve been really good to me and big brothers to me.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brock PurdyDeebo SamuelGeorge Kittle
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us