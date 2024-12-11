Purdy, Shanahan respond to Deebo's social media posts

Brock Purdy believes Deebo Samuel is a big part of the 49ers’ offense and wants to get him more involved this season.

The San Francisco quarterback addressed Samuel's viral social media posts about not getting the ball enough.

“Deebo and I talk all the time and he’s one of my best friends on the team,” Purdy told reporters on Tuesday. “I absolutely love Deebo and what he’s done for me and helping me out. I think he’s right. He’s doing great right now with what we ask of him in the offense, he’s not struggling or anything.

“There are just moments throughout the season where guys just don’t get the ball. Just depending on the scheme or what the defensive scheme is. So, I want to get Deebo the ball, I want him to break all of the records possible, and I want Deebo to do Deebo things. I love my guy and I’m going to do everything I can to get him the ball.”

The 28-year-old has struggled to make the explosive plays that were once his calling card, with only two touchdowns and 645 yards from scrimmage this season, it's the worst start through 12 games in his career. It’s not entirely his fault either, as San Francisco's offense has been decimated by injuries and subpar play throughout the entire season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan did not put too much stock into the posts either, noting his close relationship with Samuel

“Yeah we always love for things to stay in-house, that’s probably why I don’t mess with social media,” Shanahan said. “I’m sure I’d get worked up too if I was reading stuff about myself all the time. I’d maybe make a tweet or something. Is it a distraction in our building? No.

“The first time I’ve talked about it is right here. Deebo and I see each other every day and talk about stuff every day. It’s water under the bridge.”

The receiver addressed the posts as well, offering a blunt take.

“You read what you read,” Samuel told reporters. “A little frustrated for sure."

Getting Samuel more involved is crucial for an offense that needs more consistent production. With the 49ers likely needing to win out to make the playoffs, Purdy, Samuel and the rest of the offense will need to be firing on all cylinders.

Now, the team has a quick turnaround before hosting the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football” in a critical NFC West showdown.

