Purdy amazed by Pearsall's NFL journey before first 49ers TD

Brock Purdy has high praise for 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall after his breakout Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The San Francisco quarterback explained to KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Tuesday how inspiring Pearsall is.

“Man, he’s the toughest guy I know,” Purdy told Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland. "Just from being drafted [in the first round], the expectations, the pressures of being a first-rounder. To then coming in and learning our playbook and competing. And then going through a gunshot and worrying about your life and getting healthy and getting back.

“Like, that’s so much for a rookie and as a young human. To then getting back and getting into our offense, not just getting back but making plays and being a huge part of our offense.”

Pearsall was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would make an immediate impact in the San Francisco offense. However, after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt on Aug. 31 in San Francisco halted his progress. After recovering from the shooting, Pearsall was activated for the Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old notched his first career touchdown last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, weaving through defenders and reaching out for the endzone. The rookie receiver finished the game with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, earning him Pepsi Rookie of the Week consideration.

Still, Purdy understands the magnitude of Pearsall’s comeback and how special it was.

“For him to come in and compete and get a touchdown like that, it was so special man. He’s inspired all of us. Everyone in the locker room loves him and has his back. So, to see him go out and have that kind of performance, it was pretty special.”

With Brandon Aiyuk out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, Pearsall’s ascendence comes at a critical time in the season. San Francisco stands at 5-4, one game back of the first-place Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. A much more consistent offensive performance will be necessary for the team to make it to the playoffs.

The 49ers struggled to score in the red zone against the Buccaneers, and Jake Moody missed a series of kicks before ultimately hitting the game-winner in the 23-30 win.

No matter what happens the remainder of the season, Purdy and the rest of the 49ers will continue to be amazed by Pearsall’s miraculous recovery and return to the field.

