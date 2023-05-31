49ers

Brock Purdy Throwing Session ‘Incredibly' Encouraging to John Lynch, 49ers

By Tom Dierberger

49ers 'incredibly encouraged' by Purdy's first throwing session originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The biggest question mark surrounding the 49ers this offseason remains under center.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, nearly three months removed from undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, remains the leader in the clubhouse to start if he enters the season healthy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All signs point to Purdy being on track thus far.

“He’s just had one [throwing] session thus far, but we’re incredibly encouraged by that,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Brock’s a worker. If you give him a task he’s going to do everything in his power. 

“... As for best-case scenario, we’re just going to take it as it comes. The hope is he’s ready for training camp. The hope is he’s ready for the regular season.”

If Purdy isn't ready for Week 1, the 49ers will turn to either Trey Lance or Sam Darnold.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was handed the keys to the franchise last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He underwent two surgeries before returning to the field this offseason.

Sports

NWSL 5 hours ago

Pro Women's Soccer Team Coming to the Bay Area

MLB 2 hours ago

John Fisher Makes First Public Nevada Visit to Push Athletics Stadium Bill

Darnold, signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, took most of the snaps with the 49ers' first team offense Wednesday at organized team activities.

RELATED: Jump or slump? Examining 49ers players entering second year

The 49ers' brass is confident the team is in good shape, whether Purdy is ready for the season opener or not.

“We feel good about that position holistically,” Lynch said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “We are not going to put Brock in a situation where he’s not fully healed. That means not just getting back, but getting back, getting reps in under your belt, the whole deal.

“He’s working incredibly hard, and the early returns are good.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLbrock purdy
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us