Bears' No. 1 pick Williams a ‘natural' at QB, per Shanahan

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for several reasons – and coach Kyle Shanahan is well aware of them.



Ahead of San Francisco's matchup with Chicago on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Shanahan detailed the uniqueness of Williams’ game in an interview with Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan."

And, of course, Shanahan started with Williams’ throwing abilities.

“He’s as natural as it gets in that way,” Shanahan told Papa. “I mean, just how balanced he is. He doesn’t need any room to throw.

“He can create any angle that he needs. He’s got the talent. He looks like the first pick in the draft. He’s playing better as this year goes.”

The 23-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,612 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Yet despite the obvious talent in Williams, the Bears haven’t kept up with their end of the bargain, posting a 4-8 record heading into Week 14.

Even then, Shanahan recognizes that there’s still a lot of upside to the Bears under Williams.

“They do take a lot of sacks, but they don’t turn it over, so there’s some good and some bad with that for them,” Shanahan added.

“One of things he is doing though they’re getting big plays. I think they’re top five in explosives. When you’re top five in explosives and you don’t turn it over and your defensive is top five and you’re getting turnovers, just those things alone. If you told me those things, I’d say they’re 8-2.”

While the Bears have had plenty of issues this season that led to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus and a losing record, Williams is not one of them.



“They’re close, and I think these last three weeks they’ve gotten better,” Shanahan concluded.

“He can make some plays with his legs. He can scramble. He’s got all the tools to be a serious threat, and he’s shown it throughout this year. But he has been inconsistent, and we have to make sure it doesn’t all click for him on Sunday.”

