49ers activate CMC off IR, elevate Gipson to face Buccaneers

The 49ers got some positive reinforcements ahead of their Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Christian McCaffrey officially was elevated from injured reserve after missing San Francisco's first eight games of the 2024 NFL season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, and he will make his highly anticipated season debut Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Additionally, veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, who was signed to the practice squad just four days ago, was elevated for Sunday's game.

On Friday, the 49ers waived running back Patrick Taylor Jr. to make room on the 53-man roster for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey spoke to the media Friday and admitted there were some dark times during his recovery.

“I think about football every day of my life,” McCaffrey said. “It consumes about 98 percent of my life. So when it doesn’t go right, it can be very tough. But all I know is it makes you realize how blessed and fortunate you are to play when you are on that field.

"So I’m happy to be back.”

McCaffrey was the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as he rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven scores.

The 49ers (4-4) enter a pivotal stretch of the season in which they'll hope to make up ground in the NFC West, and having their All-Pro running back certainly should help in those efforts.

