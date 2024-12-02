CMC sustains possible season-ending PCL injury in 49ers' loss

Christian McCaffrey's tumultuous 2024 NFL season might be over for good.

The star 49ers running back sustained a potentially season-ending PCL injury in the 49ers' 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game. McCaffrey left San Francisco's locker room on crutches and with a brace on his right knee after the game, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

McCaffrey went down on a carry in the second quarter Sunday and immediately jogged to the 49ers' sideline before eventually being ruled out with a right knee injury.

"It was frustrating," Shanahan said of McCaffrey's injury, which came as the running back seemed to be on the verge of busting out for San Francisco. "He had a great week of practice, and I could feel his urgency and stuff. Thought he came out great, looking real good ... I hurt for him, and tough for our team not having him."

Before exiting the game, McCaffrey had 53 yards on seven carries, including a season-long 19-yard run in the first quarter. He also had two receptions for 14 yards.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year made his season debut in Week 10 after missing the first half of the 49ers' campaign with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Now, it remains to be seen if he'll be on the field for San Francisco again this season.

