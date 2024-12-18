Why Shanahan is confident struggling Deebo hasn't lost a step

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s production over the 49ers’ past five games has fallen significantly.

But coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday he doesn't believe it's because Samuel has lost a step.

“By no means do I think he’s lost it or anything,” Shanahan said.

Samuel got off to a strong start this season. And in the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks, he reached a top speed of 20.9 mph on a 76-yard touchdown reception, per NextGen Stats.

It was Samuel's fastest speed since Week 14 of 2019 — his rookie season. It was also the third time he reached 20 mph through that point in the season.

“I don’t think Deebo’s slowed down,” Shanahan said.

Through his first seven games (not including a game against Kansas City in which he played just four snaps due to pneumonia), Samuel had 29 catches for 468 yards.

But in the past five games combined, he has 14 catches for 101 yards.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I think he got banged up earlier in the year,” Shanahan said. “He had an awesome training camp to where I’d say he didn’t slow down at all. We were real excited going into the year.”

Samuel sustained a calf injury that kept him out of the lineup for the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He returned to action after spending two nights in the hospital with pneumonia. And he’s also been bothered by ribs and oblique injuries.

“That set him off for a month where he couldn’t practice,” Shanahan said. “When you build up a bunch in camp and you miss a lot of practice, it is hard to maintain that stuff.”

Samuel’s production in most areas has taken a hit this season, including as a rusher. A year ago, he had 37 carries for 225 yards (6.1-yard average) and five touchdowns.

This year, he has 34 rushing attempts for just 95 yards (2.8 average) and one touchdown.

While Samuel is not the same player as in the past, it appears obvious he is not making as many defenders miss as in the past.

While Shanahan acknowledges Samuel has not made as many game-changing plays as in previous seasons, he believes that is a result of the entire offense struggling.

“His looks haven’t been quite as good this year, just like everybody,” Shanahan said. “When the 10 guys around you aren’t doing as good, whether it’s him, whether it’s the quarterback, whether it’s the O-line, you’re not going to do as good as you did the year before.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast