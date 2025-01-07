Greenlaw's 49ers future in doubt after ominous social media posts

The start of NFL free agency still is two-plus months away, but it appears Dre Greenlaw's time with the 49ers could be coming to an end.

Possibly.

A lot still can happen in the coming months, but 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, provided a hint at what her husband's position mate might end up deciding as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after San Francisco's 2024 NFL season came to an end with a Week 18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Sydney Warner posted to TikTok a video that appears to show a group of 49ers significant others throwing a surprise party for Greenlaw's fiancé, Mikaela Gallagher, with an on-screen caption that states the Greenlaws will be relocating elsewhere in free agency.

"POV: Your team didn't make the playoffs and the NFL free agency is taking your best friend [Gallagher] to another team and we are all severely unwell," Warner's caption read.

A few hours after Warner's initial TikTok post, she then took to Instagram where she posted a longer video of the party and in the caption mentioned she's "praying to the football gods that they keep us together," possibly indicating that Greenlaw still could have a future with the 49ers.

Gallagher then commented on Warner's Instagram post, stating she hopes her husband returns to the 49ers.

"SYDNEY!!!! Feeling all the emotions all over again😭 SO thankful for the family we’ve built here and praying SO HARD we’ll be back!!!!❤️❤️ Love you forever my girl," Gallagher wrote.

While the initial post certainly could be an ominous sign regarding Greenlaw's future with the organization, neither he nor the team have indicated publicly their plans just yet.

Greenlaw's teammates, however, have been very vocal about their desire for the star linebacker to return next season, while Greenlaw himself chose not to discuss his future at length when asked about it before the 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It remains to be seen exactly what the future might hold for the Greenlaws, but it appears they are preparing to potentially uproot from the Bay Area.

