49ers will open Greenlaw's practice window ahead of Week 13 vs. Bills

Dre Greenlaw is one step closer to stepping back onto the field for the 49ers.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Monday that the team will open Greenlaw’s practice window this week after the linebacker has spent the entire 2024 NFL season on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We are going to open it this week,” Shanahan said via conference call. “He should be able to start practicing on Wednesday.”

The 49ers have been careful not to open practice windows for any of their players too early. With that in mind, if everything goes according to plan, Greenlaw could return to the field as early as Week 13 when San Francisco travels to the east coast for a primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Shanahan also hopes several other star players, including quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), defensive end Nick Bosa (rib/oblique) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) can return this week.

“They had the MRIs and everything,” Shanahan said of Bosa and Williams. “We kind of understand it, but just waiting to see how they respond. They didn’t respond great last week, that’s why they weren’t able to go, Nick and Trent are both in the same boat, we will evaluate as the week progresses and hopefully it turns a better corner this week than it did last week.”

Other injuries from the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday include defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and offensive lineman Aaron Banks who are in the league’s concussion protocol, while cornerback Renardo Green (neck) is day-to-day.

Both offensive lineman Dominick Puni (shoulder) and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee) will have MRIs on Monday to determine the severity of their injuries. Shanahan did not have any further updates at the time of the call.

As far as previously existing injuries, punt returner and wide receiver Jacob Cowing remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining the injury in Week 11.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season as a result of his knee not responding to treatment as expected.

There is some hope for defensive lineman Kevin Givens, who has been battling back from a core muscle injury since Week 7.

“Kevin Givens has a possible chance to get back into practice this week,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully he can get back Wednesday and see how it reacts.

Shanahan also shared positive news regarding cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has been mourning the loss of his nearly two-year old daughter, Amani Joy. The All-Pro returned to the practice field last week and could be available for Sunday's game against the Bills.

“That’s the plan,” Shanahan said. “He got in a lot of work last week. Did most of it with the scout team and seems to be in good spirits. Hopefully he will come out there Wednesday and we will see how it goes.

“It’s not something I’m pushing hard. Trying to go at his speed, but I know how he talked last week, and hopefully he will be able to take another step forward with that this week.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast