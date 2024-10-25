How Kittle could make 49ers history with big game vs. Cowboys

George Kittle has a chance to make 49ers franchise history against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

With 102 receiving yards on "Sunday Night Football," Kittle will leapfrog both former 49ers wide receivers Dwight Clark and Gene Washington for third on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list. (h/t Niners Wire's Kyle Madson)

WR Jerry Rice: 19,247 WR Terrell Owens: 8,572 WR Dwight Clark: 6,750 WR Gene Washington: 6,664 TE George Kittle: 6,649

Kittle burst onto the scene with the 49ers in 2017 as a fifth-round rookie, recording 43 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (seven starts). He quickly established himself as a key cog in San Francisco's rebuilding offense and followed his encouraging rookie campaign with a historic 88-reception, 1,377-yard season in 2018.

Now eight years after he debuted for the 49ers, Kittle still is one of, if not the NFL's best tight ends and a go-to target for quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 31-year-old is dealing with a mild foot sprain, but did practice on Thursday and appears to be on track to play Sunday. If he does, Kittle will need Purdy to look his way quite a bit for him to further climb up the franchise leaderboards.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast