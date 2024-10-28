George Kittle

Did Kittle sneakily wear famous ‘F–k Dallas' shirt in 49ers' win?

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

George Kittle isn't slick. Nor does he try to be.

The star 49ers tight end, for a second consecutive season, had a monster game against the Dallas Cowboys in San Francisco's 30-24 win on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle recorded six receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown in the game, helping lead San Francisco's offense to a second-half surge that carried them to a much-needed victory over one of their NFC rivals.

This season, however, Kittle did not display his infamous "F--k Dallas" shirt after scoring his touchdown, as he famously did last season following one of his three scores against the Cowboys.

Instead, he might have worn the shirt, but kept it on the down-low, likely wanting to avoid another $14,000 fine from the NFL.

If he did, he couldn't keep it a secret and might have spilled the beans to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on the field after the game (h/t CBS Sports' Matt Lively).

He also, intentionally or unintentionally, might have flashed a little bit of the shirt during his on-field interview with NBC's Melissa Stark after the game.

In the two games against the Cowboys that Kittle has worn the shirt for -- that we know of -- the veteran tight end has a combined nine receptions for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

The NSFW shirt clearly is becoming a good luck charm.

