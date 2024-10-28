Did Kittle sneakily wear famous ‘F–k Dallas' shirt in 49ers' win?

George Kittle isn't slick. Nor does he try to be.

The star 49ers tight end, for a second consecutive season, had a monster game against the Dallas Cowboys in San Francisco's 30-24 win on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle recorded six receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown in the game, helping lead San Francisco's offense to a second-half surge that carried them to a much-needed victory over one of their NFC rivals.

This season, however, Kittle did not display his infamous "F--k Dallas" shirt after scoring his touchdown, as he famously did last season following one of his three scores against the Cowboys.

The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source. (Photo via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/4YOlgONojm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 13, 2023

Instead, he might have worn the shirt, but kept it on the down-low, likely wanting to avoid another $14,000 fine from the NFL.

If he did, he couldn't keep it a secret and might have spilled the beans to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on the field after the game (h/t CBS Sports' Matt Lively).

"I wore mine just for good luck, but I didn't show it."



Could George Kittle be talking about his infamous "F--- Dallas" shirt? 😂#FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/CE7eF1US0k — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 28, 2024

He also, intentionally or unintentionally, might have flashed a little bit of the shirt during his on-field interview with NBC's Melissa Stark after the game.

🤣 Kittle teased the F Dallas shirt in the postgame. This dude is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/FBmCN3kX4b — Seattle Niners Faithful (@SeattleFaithful) October 28, 2024

In the two games against the Cowboys that Kittle has worn the shirt for -- that we know of -- the veteran tight end has a combined nine receptions for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

The NSFW shirt clearly is becoming a good luck charm.

