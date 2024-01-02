How to watch 49ers-Rams Week 18 NFL game live online, on TV

The regular-season finale is here, but the 49ers' primary goal from the 18 weeks has been completed: securing the NFC's No. 1 seed.

San Francisco, 12-4, handled the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 17 27-10, but got help with the Dallas Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions 20-19 at home and the Arizona Cardinals stunning the Philadelphia Eagles on the road 35-31.

That sets the stage for a Week 18 home clash versus the sharp Los Angeles Rams, who have won six of their last seven games. The only hit in that stretch came in an overtime thriller at the Baltimore Ravens.

Win or lose, the 49ers will stay atop the conference and rest with their first-round playoff bye. Key starters are also expected to rest versus the Rams to avoid injury risk.

Los Angeles clinched a playoff spot last time out but can fall from the No. 6 seed to No. 7 with a loss, meaning it would likely have to travel to the Dallas Cowboys instead of the Detroit Lions.

Here's what to know about the Week 18 matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Rams Week 18 game?

The 49ers and Rams will meet on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What time is the 49ers vs. Rams Week 18 game?

Kick-off time from Levi's Stadium is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Rams Week 18 game

49ers-Rams will air on FOX. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Rams Week 18 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Rams in Week 18?

Levi's Stadium is expected to be sunny on Sunday. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 57 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph.

5 players to watch in 49ers-Rams Week 18 game

RB Elijah Mitchell, 49ers: With Christian McCaffrey sidelined due to a calf issue, Mitchell is expected to step in for a heavy workload. He did superb against the Commanders, recording 17 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. Can he deliver another solid game and prove to Kyle Shanahan he can reliable in the postseason?

WR Puka Nacua, Rams: Matthew Stafford threw the ball 55 times when the Rams lost at home to the 49ers 30-23 in Week 2. Nacua's breakout season was just getting started at that point, as he logged a stellar 15 catches for 147 yards in the contest. Nacua could be facing newer defensive backs like Jason Verrett who need more reps, so he could look to take advantage of that.

DB Logan Ryan, 49ers: With rising rookie Ji'Ayir Brown sidelined with a knee sprain, the 32-year-old Ryan filled in well in his first start at Washington, recording four tackles (two solo) and not being targeted in coverage. He's another 49er who could use the reps to sharpen for the postseason, as the team could definitely use extra secondary help.

DT Kobie Turner, Rams: Aaron Donald remains the headliner of Los Angeles' defense, but Turner could very well be the future. The 2023 third-rounder out of Wake Forest has recorded a team-high nine sacks. He did not have one in Week 2, but will look to change that this time around and hit double-digit figures on the season.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, 49ers: The 49ers' newest signing played just 11 snaps in his debut at Washington, but that should definitely rise with another week learning the team's system. Joseph-Day also played for the Rams from 2019 to 2021, so he'll want to make an impact and gain momentum entering the playoffs.