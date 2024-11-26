Shanahan praises Deebo's ‘burst' as 49ers star struggles

This undoubtedly has been a disappointing 2024 NFL season for the 49ers, though much of their struggles could be chalked up to bad injury luck.

However, one San Francisco star -- whose season largely has been undeterred by injury -- has shown startling signs of regression.

In his sixth NFL season, receiver Deebo Samuel is averaging career lows in several statistics, including success rate, yards after catch per reception and broken tackle rate.

Kyle Shanahan, though, remains optimistic about Samuel's physical ability, even after the wide receiver recorded just one reception Sunday in the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I think he has the burst that he needs," the 49ers coach told reporters Monday. "He didn't get a lot of opportunities last night. He had a pretty good kick return that I thought would've changed the huge momentum of the game, unfortunately it got called back with that holding call. I thought he had a good screen."

Shanahan also maintained that Samuel had a pair of good chances for big plays despite his unremarkable stat line.

"And then the two plays he's got to do, he’s got to catch both of those balls," Shanahan continued. "If he catches both of those balls, he's got a chance to do what he's good at after that and run with it. And he didn't get that opportunity because he didn't catch both those balls. So if he does, then that would be two more opportunities."

The 49ers coach added that his team's offensive struggles weren't limited just to Samuel. After all, San Francisco had to start a backup quarterback in addition to the absence of their top offensive lineman.

"As far as anyone, we didn't get anybody going in that game," Shanahan detailed. "We weren't consistent, and we didn't participate very much in the first half and the second half with those turnovers and everything just killing our drives. I think we had a total of 50-something plays, but we really weren't able to stay out there consistently enough to get any player going.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nevertheless -- especially with fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk sidelined for the remainder of the season -- Samuel's explosiveness will remain important to monitor. And with the 49ers' ability to exit Samuel's current contract this offseason, his play during the next six-plus weeks could play a significant role in his future with San Francisco.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast