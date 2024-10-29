Shanahan still laments rookie Lenoir getting him, 49ers fined

Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with Deommodore Lenoir's ascendant play this season, though he still laments the time the young cornerback got the 49ers in trouble at rookie minicamp in 2021.

The San Francisco coach recalled how Lenoir immediately stood out three-plus years ago for his aggressive playing style, which led to the team being fined by the NFL.

“Yeah, DMo’s been a stud, Shanahan told reporters on a Monday conference call. “He is exactly what you want of 49er to play like. He came in his first rookie camp and stood out, got me fined for illegally jamming people too hard and putting it on the internet. So, I always mess with him for that.”

Shanahan is referencing the viral video of a then-rookie Lenoir playing press coverage at rookie minicamp. Contact drills are not allowed during the session, which resulted in the NFL fining San Francisco and taking away the final week of its rookie development program as punishment.

Still, Shanahan was full of praise for the 25-year-old’s development trajectory, noting that he had come a long way since that rookie season.

“But he started out real well, made a couple mistakes early on as a rookie and lost his confidence just a little bit I thought his rookie year,” Shanahan explained. “Then that second season, the way he came back in the offseason, kind of just possessed to get that job back and he's kind of owned it ever since. He's been a stud for a while to me and he gets better each year. He's having a hell of a year.”

Lenoir has become a menacing force on the San Francisco defense, capable of making game-changing plays in an instant. The cornerback currently is on a hot streak, nabbing interceptions in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

The 49ers have struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball so far this season, though a much-needed win over the Dallas Cowboys put them in a good spot heading into a bye week.

Expect a heavy dose of Lenoir as San Francisco looks to get over .500 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 10.

