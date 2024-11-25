NFL Playoff Picture

How 49ers' Week 12 loss to Packers impacts NFC playoff picture

By Jordan Elliott

The nightmare 49ers season continues.

San Francisco again got outclassed by an NFC foe, losing 38-10 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and fell to 5-6.

The 49ers now are 3-5 in the NFC during the 2024 NFL season and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a difficult road to a postseason berth in front of them.

With the loss, San Francisco's playoff probability fell to 17 percent. The 49ers currently sit in the NFC's No. 10 seed, and are one game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, although San Francisco's 1-3 record in division games creates an even larger gap when tiebreakers are factored in.

The only NFC teams yet to play in Week 12 are the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, who will square off on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Here is where the NFC playoff picture stands following Week 12's afternoon slate of games.

NFC playoff standings

San Francisco 49ers

1. Detroit Lions (10-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

**

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

9. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

12. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

13. Chicago Bears (4-7)

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-7)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

16. New York Giants (2-9)

