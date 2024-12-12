Report: Guerendo plans to play in 49ers vs. Rams despite injury

Isaac Guerendo played a huge role in the 49ers' blowout win over the Chicago Bears last week, and the rookie running back could have a similar impact Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Guerendo, who is listed as questionable for the primetime divisional matchup with a foot sprain, plans to play on "Thursday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

The 24-year-old exited Sunday's game with the injury and did not participate in practice Monday or Tuesday. He was limited for Wednesday's walk-through and despite the short turnaround, insists he "feels good," sources told Schefter.

Filling in as RB1 with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out, Guerendo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries while catching two passes for 50 yards against the Bears.

Adversity has struck San Francisco hard all season, and if Guerendo can't go Thursday against Los Angeles, Patrick Taylor Jr. would be next in line to fill that void.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) and linebacker Drew Greenlaw (Achilles) are listed as questionable. Left tackle Trent Williams, safety Malik Mustapha and guard Ben Bartch were ruled out.

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.

