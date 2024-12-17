Bosa expresses desires for 49ers' 2025 defensive personnel

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ 2024 NFL season has fallen shy of expectations, but defensive end Nick Bosa believes it should not warrant big changes on defense after the season.

After all, the 49ers own the league’s third-ranked defense, having allowed 298.8 yards per game with three games remaining.

“I’m not saying we’ve been playing great defense all year because our red zone has been awful,” Bosa said on Monday. “I’m just saying we’ve had to throw in a lot of young guys early on and that could cause some confusion and some breakdowns.

“But right at this point, we’re hitting our stride. And that’s when we would be going on a playoff run. We just didn’t do enough to get to the playoff run.”

Bosa said he believes the 49ers should keep much of the defensive personnel and coaching staff intact heading into next season.

In particular, Bosa highlighted the importance of re-signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw is scheduled for unrestricted NFL free agency at the end of the season. He missed the first 13 games as he recovered from a torn Achilles, which he sustained in the Super Bowl.

Greenlaw made an immediate impact Thursday in a 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, registering eight tackles while playing 30 snaps.

Bosa said he also understands the organization will come under scrutiny for not making sweeping changes next season.

“I think a lot of people — you guys [media], in particular — are going to be like, ‘Get these guys out of here; get these guys out of here; didn’t work; didn’t work,’” Bosa said.

“But there’s going to be a lot of criticism next year when it looks very similar. That’s just what I feel because we have the right people, in terms of coaches and players. We have the right guys. Defensively, is what I can speak on.”

The 49ers had a lot of changes to their defensive line entering this season. Bosa has played far and away the most of any returning player. Javon Hargrave and Kevin Givens missed most of the season due to injuries.

Bosa pinpointed the improved play of veteran defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos. And the 49ers also have received solid contributions from defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott, as well as undrafted rookie Evan Anderson.

Bosa also prasied first-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who replaced fired Steve Wilks.

“I was thinking about that this weekend,” Bosa said. “People wanted Wilks out the door. And they wanted Sorensen out the door all year.

“I think Nick’s done a great job, honestly. You can’t play the play for the players. You could make calls. I think he’s gotten better. I think DeMeco [Ryans] got better as he went, too. I think it’ll be a very similar defense, and hopefully Dre helps and we’ll be fresh and ready to rock.”

