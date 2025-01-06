Bosa feels 'embarrassment' as 49ers leader in ugly 2024 season

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The 49ers closed out their 2024 NFL season with a 47-24 drubbing by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, which was anything but what Nick Bosa expected just 19 weeks ago.

“Kind of embarrassment,” Bosa said regarding how he felt after the loss. “It doesn’t feel good. It’s hard to look the guys in their faces, and as a leader on the team, and that’s the product that we kept putting out there game after game. It’s pretty embarrassing.”

The Cardinals' 47 points are the second-most given up by the 49ers' defense in the Kyle Shanahan era, and the second week in a row they’ve allowed 40 or more points. After the game, linebacker Fred Warner offered a similar sentiment to his defensive teammate.

“Absolutely,” Warner said. “For as long as I’ve been here, I’ve always known that playing dominant defense -- I can’t speak to everything else that has gone on here with the team this year, but it just hasn’t been good enough, not even close.”

Warner took his time getting to the podium after the game as the last player to speak, nearly 50 minutes after the game clock wound down to zero. The usually upbeat team captain was forlorn and somber after failing to reach the goal he had set at the beginning of the season.

“To be a part of that, knowing that I’m out there every game, and it still isn’t good enough, obviously it’s a gut punch to my own pride,” Warner said. “Obviously, I’m going to do everything to make it right.”

Now that the season has come to a close, Bosa and Warner will regroup, recover and rest to prepare for a more successful 2025 campaign.

“It’s going to take some time, time off and then start from square one,” Bosa said. “We know how to play good and we obviously know how to play bad. So, we got to figure it out.”

Over Bosa’s 13 games, the All-Pro defensive end registered nine quarterback sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season. But the pass rusher would not consider the 2024 campaign a loss.

“I think I’ve grown as a person,” Bosa said. “Just appreciate the time that you have in this league, whether it’s a season like this or a season where we’ve had success. It’s a challenge every year, and the people you go through it with, you get close with.”

Bosa previously has shared how much he has enjoyed his current defensive line group this season. Next year could be decidedly different for the group that has its sights set much higher than an 6-11 record.

