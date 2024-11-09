Nick Bosa

Shanahan concerned ‘to a degree' about Bosa's 49ers-Bucs status

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

While 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan prepares for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is concern San Francisco could be without one of its stars.

All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa officially is listed as questionable for Sunday, dealing with a hip injury suffered during Wednesday's practice.

"I am to a degree," Shanahan told reporters when asked if he's concerned about Bosa's availability for Sunday's game in Tampa. "He wasn't able to do a lot. He definitely was extremely limited. Hoping he'll be alright, but we'll see on Sunday."

Shanahan further clarified that Bosa was not previously injured heading into the 49ers' Week 9 bye.

"No, just banged into someone, got a little hip pointer," Shanahan said. "Just bothered him, I think it was real early in Wednesday's practice."

Bosa leads the 49ers with 4.5 sacks this season and would be a brutal loss for San Francisco's defense if he's unable to suit up Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year also has a well-documented rivalry with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, dating back to their college days.

As the 49ers attempt to climb above .500 for the first time since starting the season 1-0, Bosa's status will be a key storyline to watch heading into the weekend.

This article tagged under:

Nick BosaKyle Shanahan
