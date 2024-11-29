49ers first-year DC Sorensen not focusing on outside scrutiny

SANTA CLARA — Just as his predecessor, Steve Wilks, came under intense scrutiny a year ago, Nick Sorensen’s first season as 49ers defensive coordinator has not exactly been smooth.

The criticism reached a season-worst in the aftermath of the 49ers’ 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

“I'm just focused on each week. Honestly, that's the truth,” Sorensen said this week. “If we don't win, I feel like it's not good enough. That's the truth. That's all I care about.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan ultimately hired Sorensen to take over as defensive coordinator following his decision to fire Wilks just three days after the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss.

At the time, Shanahan explained his reasoning after stating Wilks is a great coach — but not the right fit for the 49ers.

“But just where we’re going, where we’re at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that,” Shanahan said. “Looking through it all throughout the year and these last few days, (I) felt pretty strongly this was the decision that was best for our organization.”

Last year, the 49ers’ defense allowed 303.9 yards per game. This season, it’s been only a slight uptick to 304.3 yards.

In the 49ers’ loss to Green Bay, they started only two defensive players -- Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir -- who started against the Packers in the playoffs last season.

“I don't know all the numbers, whatever,” Sorensen said. “I’m not here to assess where I'm at. I'm about, ‘Are we winning?’ And then, ‘Are we getting better? Are we working hard to get better and are we winning the game?’

“So if we don't win, it's not good enough. It's never going to be perfect so we can always coach it and get better.”

Sorensen said he believes the new players on the 49ers are developing and getting better.

But on Sunday, the 49ers missed 19 tackles, according to PFF, and gave up 169 yards on 42 rushing attempts (4.0 average) to the Packers.

Afterward, Warner made a comment that could have been interpreted as direct criticism of the coaching staff.

“They presented different run looks than we had prepared for in the first half,” Warner said. “We adjusted as the game went on, which was helpful, but we got to be better from the jump.”

Sorensen confirmed the Packers did some things in the game that the 49ers did not expect to face.

“I think there were some formations,” Sorensen said. “They didn't do it quite as much leading up to it. And they did it a few times in the game. We had repped them during the week, but not quite as much. So that was part of the stuff that we had to fix and make those adjustments.”

On Wednesday, Warner said he believed those un-scouted looks were inconsequential compared to the other areas in which the 49ers’ defense was deficient in Green Bay.

“Are those runs the reason why we gave up over 150 yards rushing? No, not at all,” Warner said. “I think all the (issues with) fundamentals and technique, that’s the reason we gave that up.”

Ultimately, Warner publicly supported Sorensen and the entire defensive coaching staff.

“We’re the most prepared team in the league, I feel like, every single week,” he said.

