Ward remains away from 49ers; CMC, Jennings limited in practice

SANTA CLARA — Cornerback Charvarius Ward remains away from the 49ers while mourning his daughter’s recent passing.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he has not talked with Ward about any timetable for his return to the 49ers.

Amani Joy Ward passed away on Oct. 28, just shy of her second birthday. A service is scheduled for Friday in Dallas, Shanahan said.

Meanwhile, the 49ers appear to be on pace to get two top offensive skill players back in action.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Jauan Jennings were scheduled for limited practice on Wednesday afternoon, Shanahan said.

If both players make it through the week without any issues, they are likely to be back as main contributors when the 49ers return to action Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey, last year’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year, missed the first eight games of the season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

He remains on injured reserve, though the 49ers on Monday designated him for return.

Jennings has been out since sustaining a strained hip flexor muscle in the 49ers’ Oct. 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jennings had 25 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns in the 49ers’ first six games of the season.

The 49ers expect kicker Jake Moody to return to action this week after missing three games with a high right ankle sprain. San Francisco released its emergency kicker, Anders Carlson, off the practice squad Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens continues to be bothered with a core muscle injury in his groin area. The 49ers acquired defensive tackle Khalil Davis in a trade with the Houston Texans on Tuesday to provide more depth along the line.

Also, the 49ers opened the practice window for defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve due to a knee injury on Oct. 5.

Here is the preliminary participation report for Wednesday’s practice via Shanahan:

49ers participation report

Did not practice

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

WR Chris Conley (ankle)

Limited

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs)

K Jake Moody (right ankle)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (back)

