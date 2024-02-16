49ers

Recap: NFL season comes to an end with the Niners one step away from winning it all

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL season has come to an end after the San Francisco 49ers' heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

They were one step away from winning Super Bowl LVIII and although they didn't make it in Las Vegas, they really had a great season.

Diana San Juan and Maximiliano Cordaro have the details and comments from coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy.

brock purdy Feb 14

49ers QB Purdy shares refreshing perspective on Super Bowl 58 loss

Kyle Shanahan Feb 13

Shanahan explains why he doesn't regret Super Bowl overtime decision

Kyle Shanahan Feb 13

Shanahan confident 49ers will return ‘hungry' again for 2024 season

This article tagged under:

49ersSuper Bowl
