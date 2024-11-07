Former 49ers QB Young declares Cowboys are ‘so frickin' cooked'

Steve Young has joined the long list of football pundits throwing shade at the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers legend shot down any notion that the Cowboys can turn it around this season.

“The Cowboys are so frickin’ cooked,” Young told Tolbert and Copes on KNBR. “It’s not even close to Thanksgiving and they’re done. They’re over, there’s nothing there, turn it off. If you bring them up again, we’re fighting [laughs]…The Cowboys are underneath the [New York] Giants right now.”

Outside of Texas, Dallas has been derided for poor coaching choices, uneven quarterback play and Jerry Jones’ questionable personnel decisions. Despite being favored to make the playoffs, the Cowboys have been mediocre for most of the season

Dak Prescott inked the richest contract in NFL history as the season started and has regressed significantly in all offensive categories. Prescott sustained a significant hamstring in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and might not play another snap all season. At 3-5, Dallas faces an uphill battle to make it to the postseason.

San Francisco held off a late rally from Dallas during a Week 8 matchup in another chapter of their storied rivalry. Now, it appears that the Cowboys are headed for yet another lost season without a Super Bowl appearance.

The franchise has not appeared in or won an NFL championship since Super Bowl XXX at the conclusion of the 1995 season. With so much money tied up in Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb, the team has little ability to improve via free agency.

Young and the rest of the 49ers Faithful aren’t losing any sleep over the Cowboys collapsing though.

