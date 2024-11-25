Woody emphatically puts real, giant fork in 49ers' Super Bowl hopes

The 49ers are taking a beating Monday, a day after the Green Bay Packers blew them out of Lambeau Field.

San Francisco now sits at 5-6 after its 38-10 loss in Green Bay, and plenty of national analysts are ready to write the 49ers off as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody put an actual, giant fork in the 49ers' hopes of winning Super Bowl LIX.

On ESPN's "Get Up," host Mike Greenberg handed Woody a big fork and asked if the figurative utensil had been put into the 49ers.

"It's in the 49ers," Woody said. "Listen, I know the NFC West is still wide open but when I talk about the 49ers, I don't talk about the division. I talk about the Super Bowl. And when I look at the 49ers as it relates to a team that could go and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, I just don't see it.

"When you have that many opportunities, you've got to kick in the door. You've got to kick down the door and validate all that hard work. They've been there time and time again and they have nothing to show for it. And when you play that deep into the postseason, you know what it does? Guys get tired. And when guys get tired, they get injured. And that's exactly where the 49ers are right now."

The Week 12 loss drops the 49ers' playoff probability to 15 percent, per NFL.com.

So while the 49ers still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs -- and win the Super Bowl -- those odds are dropping by the week.

Another loss this coming Sunday on the road against the Buffalo Bills on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" could be the fork, knife and spoon in the 49ers' season.

