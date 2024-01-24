Ticket prices climb ahead of NFC title matchup between 49ers and Lions

Many 49ers fans are trying to get tickets for the NFC title game between San Francisco and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

As of Wednesday night, the cheapest tickets fans can find on some of these secondary markets, which cost between $400 to $500 dollars, that’s all the way at the top before all of those fees anyone has to pay.

For those who want to be at the lower level, those tickets currently cost between $700 to $2,500.

San Jose resident Bob Dietz said that he got lucky that his brother bought six tickets to Sunday’s game for him and his family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I know it’s not cheap, I don’t know exactly how much he spent, but I’m thankful to be going,” he said.

San Pablo resident Julio Morales told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that’s he was also grateful as his uncle has season tickets and invited him to go. It will be his first playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be able to go. It’s a god, given opportunity to be able to go to the NFC championship game,” he said.

Alex Armanino of San Jose is a season ticket holder and told NBC Bay Area that he gets face value for his tickets, they are about $450 each.

“My section is going for about $1,000 a ticket, I have two tickets,” he said.

For websites like Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and Game Time, the NFC title game tickets range anywhere from $400 to $2,000.

According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, the average ticket for Sunday’s game is going for $941 per seat, just slightly less than last year's 49ers- Eagles NFC title game at $974 per ticket.

If those who can't make the game, there are also watch parties like at San Pedro Social. They got the decorations already laid out. Fans had to get a free ticket to reserve their spot.

“We’ve had about 1,200 tix sold in six hours that we put on Monday. We’ve already sold out,” said Ja’Vonn Williams with San Pedro Social.