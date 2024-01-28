Taylor Swift plans to attend Super Bowl despite Japan concert: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs, having defeated the Baltimore Ravens and are on their way to the Super Bowl... and it appears Taylor Swift will reportedly be going as well.

Swift reportedly plans to be in Las Vegas for the big game Feb. 11.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Swift, despite having a concert in Japan the night before Super Bowl LVIII, plans to fly directly to Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs if they are in the game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here's how her travel timeline could look, according to Rapoport:

"She does have a concert on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. (local time) in Tokyo. How in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, that means the (Saturday) concert starts at 1 a.m. Las Vegas time (on Saturday).

"Let's say it's a five-hour concert, ends about 11 p.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. (on Saturday) in Las Vegas. Figure (there will be) a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl in Vegas, about 7 or 8 p.m. on Saturday night, just in time to party."

The Chiefs, who have now made the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons, are seeking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Swift was seen watching and cheering on Kelce at the AFC Championship game Sunday. It was a good game for her boyfriend, as he scored a touchdown and passed Jerry Rice for the all-time NFL playoff receptions record.