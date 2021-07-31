NHL Investigating Allegations Sharks Star Evander Kane Bet on Own Games

The National Hockey League on Saturday said it is launching an investigation into allegations that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games.

The NHL said the probe stems from social media posts from his wife, Anna, alleging Kane bet on games he played in to fund a gambling addiction.

The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of the social media posts by Anna Kane and it plans to conduct a full investigation.

"The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously," said a tweet from the official NHL Public Relations account.

Anna Kane wrote on Instagram: "How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he's obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this."

She added: "Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?"

In a separate post, Anna Kane accused her husband of spending lavishly partying in Europe while asking her to sell her wedding ring to survive and wrote about not being able to afford baby formula for their child.

The Sharks released a statement Saturday in response:

"The San Jose Sharks have been in contact today with the National Hockey League about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values."

During the abbreviated 2020-21 season, Kane led the Sharks in goals with 22, points with 49 and penalty minutes with 42.

Kane's gambling history and finances have been public knowledge for some time. A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract with San Jose.

