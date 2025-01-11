Sharks Analysis

Sharks learning to stay in moment after loss to Utah Hockey Club

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage.

Even the best teams aren’t at their best every night.

But good teams — playoff teams — manage, even when they’re struggling, to dig deep and get points.

The San Jose Sharks aren’t that, as they showed in a 2-1 loss to Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

More than any moment, the time to dig deep wasn’t just the Barrett Hayton game-winner with just 1:32 left.

It was just as much the shift before, when the Sharks lost focus, and allowed Liam O’Brien to creep down and have back-to-back stuff chances all by himself. Alexander Georgiev, who stopped 23-of-25 shots, bailed out San Jose.

Tied game, two minutes left, you can’t forget O’Brien like that in front of your goalie. It looks like Macklin Celebrini (71) got caught puck-watching a covered Lawson Crouse (67) on the wall, leaving Henry Thrun (3) 2-on-1 down low with Nick Bjugstad (17) and O’Brien (38).

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

